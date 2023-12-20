TC Taylor, Jackson State football put together impressive signing day roster

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football head coach TC Taylor has recruited yet another excellent class of football players during the early national signing day period.

Taylor has taken advantage of the transfer portal and recruited well in the high school ranks.

JSU gained the signatures of multiple athletes Wednesday, highlighted (so far) by Provine High School grad Cortney Lyles, who is the most recruited lineman in the Jackson Public School District, and Alcorn State transfer Robert McDaniels.

Jackson State’s highest-rated recruit, Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross Jr., is set to sign during the February signing period.

All-MHSAA running back, Brandon High School running back Nate Blount, announced his commitment to Thee Tigers Wednesday and is expected to sign for JSU Thursday.

Below is a list of players who signed for Jackson State during the early national signing day period:

Adrian Owens - linebacker - Hutchinson, KS - Langman Creek High School

Richard Mays - wide receiver - Richland, MS - Copiah-Lincoln CC

Deion Love - offensive lineman - Lewisville, TX - Lewisville High School

Tymon Wells - defensive lineman - Hollandale, MS - Simmons High School

Ja’Naylon Dupree - wide receiver - Philadelphia, MS - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Cortney Lyles - offensive lineman - Jackson, MS - Southwest Mississippi CC

Ethan Terrell - quarterback - Flowermound, TX - Lewisville High School

Kazarius Bowie - defensive lineman - Brandon, MS - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Saddiq Thompson - defensive back - Moss Point, MS - Jones Community College

Robert McDaniel - defensive back - Jackson, MS - Alcorn State University

Brandon Mitchell - defensive back - Memphis, TN - Middle School

Tony McCray Jr. - defensive back - Lake Cormorant, MS - Lake Cormorant High School

Kobe Boykin - wide receiver/running back - Miami, FL - Edison High School

Devin Lafeyette - defensive back - Brunswick, GA - Brunswick High School

Xavion Davis - offensive lineman - Lewisville, TX - Lewisville High School

Mason Burton - offensive lineman - Memphis, TN - West Memphis High School

Travis Terrell Jr. - wide receiver - Fairuburn, GA - Creekside High School

KJ Chisholm - defensive back - Beaufort, SC - Whale Branch High School

Brian Williams - offensive lineman - College Park, GA - Creekside High School

All recruits are members of the 2024 class.

