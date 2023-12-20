Road closed in Rankin Co. after dump truck collides with power lines

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A road closure is in effect after a dump truck crashed into power lines Wednesday.

Flowood Police says Old Fannin Road will be closed from northbound from Flowood Drive to McLaurin Drive and southbound from McLaurin Drive to Flowood Drive until Wednesday evening.

Rankin County Sheriff deputies and Flowood Police are at the scene helping direct traffic. Entergy is at the scene as well and says that nearby customers may lose power during repairs.

Flowood Police urges drivers to use Hugh Ward Blvd or Grants Ferry Road as a detour to Spillway Road.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.