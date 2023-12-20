Promote Your Business
Rainy Christmas Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One more freezing night!

Frigid air stationed over the eastern US will bring one more night near or below freezing to central MS tonight. Before that, a pleasant afternoon is ahead with temperatures right around average and partly cloudy skies. A light breeze may be present at times, but wind chill won’t really be a factor today. Tomorrow afternoon will bring more of the same with the amount of cloudiness increasing a little.

Clouds will continue increasing into Friday ahead of our first bit of rain for the holiday weekend. Showers will start late Friday night and stick around on and off all the way through Tuesday of next week. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rainfall and the greatest potential for a thunderstorm or two will come Sunday night into Monday morning (don’t worry, Santa won’t be phased) but severe weather still does not look likely (yay!). Things will be warm this Christmas weekend too, with highs in the mid and upper 60s Friday through Monday. We will start to see temperatures fall back to seasonable once the front has passed through Monday afternoon, leaving us back in the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday.

