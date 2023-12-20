No internet access in rural Hinds County shocks new resident

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent transplant to rural Hinds County is finding life and work difficult without internet access. The move from a large metropolitan city to leisurely country living came with a downside.

“I thought it was pretty outdated that there was no access to internet out here,” said Ciara Brooks.

For a millennial, the lack of internet service at her Bolton home is shocking. The flight attendant moved from Dallas and commutes for work.

“I have to sign up for flights and be able to check into those flights, and I need internet to do it,” said Brooks. “My cell service out here is not very good either. So doing it on a data plan doesn’t really help, and it’s made me sometimes late for work.”

The 31-year-old is on waiting lists with service providers. She and the more than 1,400 residents in Bolton and Edwards want to know when federal dollars will bring broadband to their areas.

Sally Doty, director of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility MS or BEAM, said federal dollars are allocated, but completion will take time.

“By the end of the year, we will award $150 million dollars worth of grant funding, then we have a billion two that by the end of 2024, we should have all of the areas of the state that are unserved in a project area with a provider designated,” said Doty.

The BEAM director said plans are to reach statewide service by the end of 2028 or 2029. Residents are urged to log onto the BEAM map to document their location if internet service is needed. Go to www.Broadbandms.com to find out the status of funding for your location.

