Multiple metro-area athletes sign to play college football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple high school and junior college athletes signed their national letter of intent to play football at the next level during the early national signing day period Wednesday.

The class of 2024, highlighted by Mississippi’s all-time passing yards leader in high school football, MRA’s quarterback John White, is loaded with collegiate-level talent with athletes signing to play on all levels of NCAA football.

Below is a list WLBT has accumulated of the football players who signed during the early period in our viewing area.

Arkansas State University

Kiandre Terry - wide receiver - Jackson Academy

Jackson State University

Robert McDaniel - defensive back - Terry High School - Alcorn State University

Richard Mays - wide receiver - Ridgeland High School - Copiah-Lincoln CC

Kazarius Bowie - defensive lineman - Brandon High School - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Courtney Lyles - offensive lineman - Provine High School - Southwest Mississippi CC

Kennesaw State University

Zac Williams - offensive lineman - Callaway High School - Holmes Community College

Purdue University

Jaekwon Bouldin - offensive lineman - Canton High School - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Middle Tennessee State University

Amerian Bailey - linebacker - Terry High School

Mississippi State University

Xavier Gayten - running back - Brookhaven High School

Johnnie Daniels - running back - Crystal Springs High School - Copiah-Lincoln CC

Ashun Shepard - defensive lineman - Brandon High School - East Mississippi CC

Marcus Ross - linebacker - Jefferson Davis County High School - East Mississippi CC

Jimothy Lewis Jr. - offensive lineman - Ridgeland native - IMG Academy

Terrance Hibbler - defensive lineman - Holmes County Central High School

University of Eastern Michigan

Dramarian McNulty - defensive back - Brookhaven High School - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

University of Louisiana-Monroe

Daz Calloway - offensive lineman - Madison Central - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

University of Memphis

Taccofah Lewis - offensive lineman - Pearl High School

University of Mississippi

Deion Smith - wide receiver - Jackson Academy - Holmes Community College

University of Southern Mississippi

Christopher Jones - linebacker - Hartfield Academy

Reed Jesiolowski - tight end - Hartfield Academy

Vernorrius Chaney - defensive back - Hinds Community College

Larry Edwards - offensive lineman - Humphreys High School

John White - quarterback - Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Jordan Johnson - defensive back - South Delta High School - Mississippi Delta CC

Greg Nunnery - offensive lineman - McComb High School - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Damion Miller - wide receiver - Port Gibson High School

Jameer Lewis - linebacker - McComb High School - Southwest Mississippi CC

Ethan Williams - defensive back - Jackson Prep - Southwest Mississippi CC

Troy University

Zerian Hudson - offensive lineman - Brookhaven High School - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Tulane University

DK McGruder - defensive back - Adams County Christian - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Vanderbilt University

Tyler Fortenberry - tight end - Brookhaven Academy - Copiah-Lincoln CC

