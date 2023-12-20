Mississippians on both sides of abortion debate weigh in on Texas mother’s abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas woman is feeling the impact of the Dobbs decision and the overruling of Roe vs. Wade.

Kate Cox’s abortion case has caught the attention of Mississippians on both sides of the issue — nearly a year and a half after the Dobbs decision was overturned.

“I think the people, the group that the antis didn’t realize that this was going to impact, were people like Mrs. Cox. People who plan their pregnancies,” Executive Director of SHERo MS, Michelle Colon, said.

Cox was 20 weeks pregnant when her doctors diagnosed her baby with Trisomy 18 — a condition causing physical growth delays, resulting in the death of 95 percent of fetuses before reaching full term and poses health risks for the mother and future pregnancies.

“I think there are hundreds of women who have received a similar life-limiting prenatal diagnosis, and they have lived to hold their child in their arms,” Board President of Pro-Life MS, Laura Knight, said.

A Texas District Judge granted Cox the right to an abortion in the state. However, the state’s Supreme Court ruled against it soon after.

“It’s like a badge of honor now. It’s like a contest, the lack thereof of abortion rights issue. And so, the sad part is they continue to play games with the lives of Mississippians and the lives of pregnant people across this country,” Colon said.

The biggest difference between Texas and the Magnolia state in this case is that Mississippi currently does not have laws that punish “aiding and abetting” someone leaving the state to have an abortion — a law that Cox could face if she leaves Texas to receive treatment.

“I don’t think our attorney general would do that at all. I think our state law focuses on the physicians and those who are providing that care. It’s a violent procedure. Especially those who are 20 weeks have passed,” Knight explained.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s not going to end anytime soon,” Colon said.

