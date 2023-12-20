Promote Your Business
Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees voted 5-to-1 to approve their plan to close or consolidate eleven schools next year.

JPS superintendent Dr. Errick Green said the optimization plan addresses the needs of the district because of a decline in district enrollment.

JPS said it lost approximately 9500 students between the 2015-16 and 2023-2024 school years.

