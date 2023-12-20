Here are the firms vying to pick up Jackson’s trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two companies are vying to pick up Jackson’s trash.

Richard’s Disposal and National Collection Systems LLC submitted responses to the city’s November 2023 request for proposals for residential waste collections.

The proposals were announced at a bid opening on Monday.

“We look forward to seeing this RFP process move forward so that we can ensure quality garbage pickup at a reasonable rate for our residents,” said Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne.

Richard’s currently picks up trash in the capital city, as part of a one-year emergency contract.

The company is based in New Orleans and is owned by Alvin Richard.

National Collection Systems is headquartered in Jackson and is managed by Lee Bush and Melonie Henry, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Bush also was part of National Waste United, a company Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba brought on to pick up trash under an emergency order in 2021.

That contract was nullified after the council rescinded that state of emergency. National Waste was dissolved in 2022.

Two companies not participating in the latest RFP include Waste Management and FCC Environmental Services.

Both responded to the city’s previous RFPs.

Waste Management provided solid waste collections for the city for years, but the contract expired in 2021.

The company continued collections under a temporary emergency agreement the following spring.

The council denied awarding a contract to FCC in 2021, citing the contract’s cost, and the fact that the company would only offer once-a-week collections.

Jackson issued its latest RFP in November, weeks after the council ordered the mayor to do so.

Council members have criticized the RFP, in part, for provisions that would require companies to require companies to provide 96-gallon trash carts.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said the carts will likely increase the overall cost of the contract.

It also believes it will create logistical problems for contractors, who would be responsible for replacing carts if they are lost or stolen.

“People didn’t ask for garbage carts,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “The reason you put carts in there is because you want to target who you want to bid on it.”

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote also was concerned about the RFP, saying one provision likely turned away potential providers.

That provision states that any contract awarded would be subject to Jackson’s ongoing suit with Richard’s, and could be terminated based on the ruling in that case.

Jackson is currently embroiled in two lawsuits with the New Orleans-based service provider. The company filed its first appeal earlier this year after the council denied awarding it a long-term contract.

In that suit, Richard’s is asking for the council’s decision to be overturned, and for the contract to be awarded.

The RFP states if the city is forced to end the new contract as a result of a decision in that case, the winning firm would not sue and help transition the service back to Richard’s.

“It may eliminate some people who want to bid on the business, it may increase the prices they bid because of that uncertainty,” he said. “I think it’s a provision that makes the thing more expensive.”

Richard’s filed a second appeal against the city in November. In that case, the firm is asking the court to block Jackson from moving forward with the RFP process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.