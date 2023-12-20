Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Weekend rain
Weekend rain(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

60 degree weather returned Wednesday afternoon with Jackson reaching a high of 61 degrees after a chilly start of 31.  60s will continue from Thursday into Christmas along with morning lows in the 40s.  This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet.  While only a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder Christmas Eve and Day.  Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches likely.  Severe weather is unlikely at this point.  The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset if 4:59pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Man dies following Waffle House shooting in Jackson
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools
Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools
Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager
Former Jackson employee given probation instead of prison time after wire fraud conviction

Latest News

Weekend rain
First Alert Forecast: turning warmer and unsettled into the Christmas weekend
Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
up to 2 inches of rain over Christmas
Rainy Christmas Weekend
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast