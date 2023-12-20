First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

60 degree weather returned Wednesday afternoon with Jackson reaching a high of 61 degrees after a chilly start of 31. 60s will continue from Thursday into Christmas along with morning lows in the 40s. This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet. While only a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder Christmas Eve and Day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches likely. Severe weather is unlikely at this point. The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset if 4:59pm.

