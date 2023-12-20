First Alert Forecast: turning warmer and unsettled into the Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Besides high-level clouds passing overhead, our forecast is on track to remain quiet and calm today. Expect high temperatures to run slightly warmer this afternoon in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is pretty seasonable for late December. Clouds will likely start to thin out heading into tonight as temperatures cool back down to the 30s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will also shape up to be a nice day for those planning to get out to do last minute Christmas shopping. Southerly flow will help temperatures peak in the lower to possibly middle 60s in the afternoon with passing clouds around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to trend warmer heading into the holiday weekend ahead of our next weather maker. There could be a few showers around Friday into Saturday, but chances look overall low right now. Temperatures during this time will be well above average in the middle and upper 60s. Soggier conditions look more likely by Christmas Eve on Sunday and Christmas Day on Monday. An approaching cold front will bring a greater chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder to the area. Other than it being a wet Christmas at times, it will also be a warmer one with temperatures well in the 60s. Our weather will improve by next Tuesday and Wednesday as cooler, drier air moves in behind this system.

