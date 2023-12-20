Family helps others, honors slain daughter, in third annual ‘Angel Kay’ toy drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 40 families across the Jackson metro received dozens of Christmas toys for children who have lost loved ones to a homicide.

The annual toy drive was created three years ago by the Banyard family. They also lost someone they loved to a killing in the capital city.

The toys were donated by people across the metro, like Donna and Wayne Pierce, who sent Kennya Johnson home with a truck full of toys for her grandchildren.

“I grew up very poor, and Christmas was not always a big, happy thing for me,” Donna Pierce said. “To bring happiness to children who really need some happiness in their life makes it worth it.”

Just like the families the toy giveaway benefits, Kristina Banyard also lost someone she held dear.

Her daughter Kaylin was murdered in June of 2021, which is how the annual Christmas toy drive came to be.

In fact, the Banyards named it “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in her honor and used it as an opportunity to benefit people like them. People like Alexis Owens.

“We don’t have to stress about how we’re going to get [things] for our kids or if a child is going to be left out or if I have enough money to get something for my child,” Owens said.

Not only is Owens raising three kids of her own but also her half-brother, whose father died by homicide in 2012, leaving all four children searching for answers.

“They always have questions. My little brother, specifically, is just torn,” she said.

Over the weekend, there were three separate homicides in a 24-hour span.

DeAsia Bracey, Elisha Bridges, and Mario Moore were the victims and potentially left behind loved ones who will join the lengthy list of Jackson families who have to celebrate Christmas with an empty chair.

In total, 41 of those families benefited from Angel Kay’s third annual toy drive.

