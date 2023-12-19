‘That is not acceptable:’ Police chief says killings in Jackson will not be tolerated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a busy weekend for the Jackson Police Department. Within 24 hours, three people were shot and killed.

Chief Joseph Wade said this violence is unacceptable.

“We’ll continue to work relentlessly to let these individuals know that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” said Chief Wade. “We cannot normalize this type of behavior. It can never be acceptable that the temporary matters, with people that you know, family, friends, and loved ones, killing family, friends, and loved ones. That is not acceptable.”

Wade said something else that’s not acceptable is the alarming rise in homicides.

So far in December, there have been five killings.

Police say some of the killings stemmed from disputes.

“When we see matters that are interpersonal in nature, that is very, very difficult to police what often goes on in the home, right? There won’t be a Jackson Police Department when two friends get into a fight in a private location,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Lumumba said the killings and violence leave people and families dealing with trauma. That’s why the city is offering help to prevent retaliation and more crimes from happening.

“We created the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. One murder, one crime is one too many. We not only empathize, but we feel that we have to support the families that deal with this level of trauma in them,” the mayor said.

According to our numbers, there have been 113 homicides in Jackson this year, which is actually lower than this time last year.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477, and you can report anonymously.

