Jackson man survives house fire but three dogs killed in blaze

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire on Barrier Place near Raymond Road in south Jackson.

A fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Several fire crews were on the scene working to douse the flames.

WLBT spoke with a man who lives at the home who is thankful he made it out alive. However, he said three pit bulls were killed in the fire. The mother of the dogs did escape.

He also said he remembered blowing out a candle before going to bed, but he woke up to flames.

The fire department has not released the exact cause of the fire.

