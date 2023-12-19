Small Mississippi community debates price of progress

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Just over a year ago, a small community south of Pachuta on Highway 11 discovered a solar farm was going in their backyard. They found out about it when Cane Creek Solar started using heavy-duty machinery to begin the project. The people of Barnett say they weren’t told about the solar farm.

One year later, the company and the people who live there share how life is now.

The Barnett community is hardly recognizable. What was once an ocean of tall green pine trees is now a sea of utility-scale solar panels.

For Cane Creek Solar, they say the balance of construction is in the rearview at this point. Sean Anderson, VP of Pine Gate Renewables, says, “Hard to believe this year is almost behind us, but things are certainly trending positively and exciting milestones ahead.”

But when speaking with the residents about how they now feel about their community and the solar farm, Mrs. Sheila Strickland Street said, “It used to be a peaceful place you could drive through. You know, we had our beautiful trees. Of course, they’re gone. But it’s not the home that we grew up in. It’s not the community that we grew up in.”

As the 16 community residents sitting in the East Baptist Church fellowship hall nodded their heads or murmured in agreement, I asked, by a show of hands, how many of them had lived in that community their whole life or had family buried in the tiny community cemetery... every hand raised.

Sandra Strickland told of her uncle’s home, which her grandfather built and raised his family in for the 100-plus years the family has lived there.

That homeowner’s daughter, Jerrie McQueen, spoke up then, remembering when the trees were removed and how it impacted her 90-year-old mother. “I watched my mom, 90 years old, stand out beside the road and cry because she had some Plum trees right in front of her house. Well, the guys came down with their machinery, and they just just dug it up. And it was nothing we could do. Mother told them you have cut some of my trees.”

McQueen says her mother was told they had not cut on her property. Afterwards, the land was resurveyed and the property line was moved to include the area where the plum trees were planted.

“I’m 77 years old, said McQueen, all of my growing up, that area was part of my granddad’s land. But we knew that we don’t have the money to fight. So we have to let it go.”

McQueen also says rainwater runoff and debris ruined a pond. The family says Cane Creek used a drone to take pictures of the pond, and Clarke County put barriers in place, but the rain still runs around it.

Anderson says he doesn’t know specifically about the McQueen pond. “And admittedly, I’m not explicitly sure of the areas you’re you’re alluding to, but overall, Cane Creek and every single project we work on, we’re in it for the long haul.”

McQueen says Cane Creek Solar has not cleaned the debris from the pond. “We were waiting to hear from them. And we never hear anything else.”

In response to questions about the pond, Anderson responded, “Yeah, that’s absolutely something I’d like to learn more and unpack further. Ultimately, we absolutely wanna be the best possible neighbor.”

Resident Rosie Bumpers said she believes the Solar Farm is just another example of a big business putting profit before people. “They’re just concerned about themselves and not concerned about the people in the community,” said Bumpers.

Resident Ricky Donald asked, “Would they allow this into their community? They are forcing it down our community, something that they probably wouldn’t allow their community.”

Pine Gate Renewable sent an email to residents last year saying they were quote “highly motivated to understand what organizations, whether it be nonprofit, club school, etcetera, that they could partner with for a donation.”

Neighbors say they’re not ready to talk about a partnership.

“There are too many more important things To us than to go and take a compromise or to take a park or give a donation and then sweep us off.” says resident Sandra Strickland.

“Our main concern is our health. And since this development has started, not only our physical health but our mental health. You don’t understand the magnitude of the stress that we are under; you don’t. Every time I drive through there, my heart just beats because I don’t know what’s going to happen to my community,” says Strickland on the verge of tears.

Anderson says he’s willing to talk with the Barnett community once the project is complete. “Our goal is to ensure we’re having these conversations and solidify that game plan over the next couple of months.”

Pine Gate Renewable sent News 11 an email to address the questions about the destroyed McQueen’s plum trees. PGR stated their “diligence process did not reveal any indications of boundary discrepancies. They welcome a conversation with this landowner and would want to remedy any concerns this person may have.”

