New solar and battery storage facility could bring more in the future

WALNUT GROVE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16.5-acre field in Walnut Grove with 5400 solar panels is generating power for this town and other Mississippi Power customers in the state.

But this is also a project that will integrate into the power grid as a whole and be used to collect data for future projects.

This is Mississippi Power’s first-ever stand-alone solar and battery storage facility, which is expected to generate enough power for 300 homes annually.

The facility has already generated more than 1,300-megawatt hours of energy, which has helped power Walnut Grove during minor transmission issues.

Renewable Energy Program Manager Allison Little talks about how this new technology has already been effective in this town.

“We had an outage event on the distribution line in the town [and] we were actually able to isolate some things. We powered a portion of the town, which included the school, during the outage, and we were actually still able to feed the other part of the town on the other side of the outage from our transmission system.”

This is more than just a commercial solar farm as well.

This facility serves as a project that state officials will compile data from for similar future projects.

“While it is an active generation facility. It’s also a R&D, research and development, facility,” Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Baily said. “Two years from now, that will generate a lot of data based on what was done with the various panels that are out here, the ground cover, the way they’re orientated, the type of panels, and, of course, the performance of the battery system as well.”

