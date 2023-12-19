Promote Your Business
Man dies following Waffle House shooting in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died following a shooting at a Jackson Waffle House over the weekend.

The shooting, which injured three men, took place at the restaurant on Highway 18 Friday night.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a stolen Kia Rio that had multiple bullet holes in it.

Authorities soon received a call from Merit Health in which they were told that the three injured men were at their hospital.

One of the shooting victims, Kevin Clay, 22, has since died of his injuries.

Another victim, Latimmis Washington, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and is in police custody.

The third victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

