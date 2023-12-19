JPS leaders to present final consolidation plan, vote at Tuesday’s board meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of discussions and community forums, Jackson Public School District leaders are set to present their final optimization proposal to the school board on Tuesday evening.

JPS said it lost approximately 9500 students between the 2015-16 and 2023-2024 school years.

This optimization plan was first introduced in October by Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene to ultimately address the significant decline in the district’s enrollment.

Under the proposed plan, 13 schools will either be closed or consolidated, beginning next school year.

According to the district’s plan, these changes are being presented to help stabilize staffing numbers and to address the cost of maintaining and fixing buildings just to name a few.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm that - hey - because of these enrollment declines our budget has shifted, and we can’t continue to afford the things or to operate in the ways that we have been,” Superintendent Greene said.

The district will either sell or lease, redevelop, or destroy the buildings of the closed schools.

The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and a final vote is expected afterwards.

