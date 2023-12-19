Jackson’s water rates are going up - but without the council’s support or disapproval

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water rates in Jackson are likely going up early next year, but the increase won’t have the support - or the condemnation - of the Jackson City Council.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously abstained from voting on a proposal to alter the city’s water billing rate structure.

The vote was largely ceremonial but was required under the third-party order governing Jackson’s water system.

“What the order says is he presents the rate change to you. You vote on it, if you vote it up, then it will go into our ordinance,” said City Attorney Catoria Martin. “If you vote it down, it’s still an effective change, but it will not go into your ordinances.”

“But either way, he gets to move forward because we’ve gone more than 12 months without a change to our water rates. Your last change to water rates was in December of 2021.”

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin told WLBT after the meeting JXN Water will begin advertising the new rate increase as soon as Wednesday of this week and will implement the new rates without the council’s backing early next year.

Henifin said the rates could be in place as early as February.

The changes will include a new rate structure, which will include a graduated rate structure based on overall water use, as well as an availability fee for meters.

“Most residential customers will see a $40 availability charge and $6 on the 100 cubic feet for the consumptive use of water, meaning the average customer who uses six CCFs, 600 cubic feet, per month, would see their bill go from somewhere in the low $60-range to around the $75 range, about a 15-percent increase,” Henifin told the council.

Several council members told Henifin why they didn’t want to vote for the increase, but said their decision was not meant to be adversarial toward the third-party administrator.

“I do understand the importance of raising our water rates, and I do understand that we need to pay into the enterprise to have a sustainable, functioning system that we can eventually turn back over to the city,” Council Vice President Angelique Lee said. “I understand all of that. But I just can’t in good conscience vote to raise rates for people who have not been getting water at some times out of the tap, and sometimes not clean.”

Reports reveal Jackson’s water is meeting all Safe Water Act guidelines today, something it was not doing when Henifin took over the water system in November 2022.

“We understand what you have to do in terms of putting the system on sound footing not just for today, but for tomorrow or in the future, but we still get people calling about bills that are erroneous,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “I support what you’re doing, but I just can’t support a vote to raise rates.”

Council Vice-President Angelique Lee at a previous council meeting. (WLBT)

Henifin says the increases are needed to generate the additional revenue needed to fix Jackson’s sewer system and address rising operation costs.

The third-party manager’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is approximately $104 million.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell was concerned about the impact raising rates would have on the elderly and others who are living on fixed incomes.

“They don’t quite understand why senior citizens don’t also get a special rate because they’re on fixed incomes,” he said.

Grizzell was referring to the discounted availability fee that customers who receive SNAP benefits would be eligible for.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Under state law, Henifin says he can give discounted meter rates to those qualifying individuals.

“I don’t know if we can use age as a distinguishing feature to create a customer classification that’s essentially discriminating in that customer classification,” Henifin said. “The challenge would be from the legal perspective.”

“And I know I’ll get smacked for this, but most folks on Social Security, and claim they’re fixed income, actually get better cost of living increases that most working people who are working on an hourly rate,” he added. “But we did try to make the rate as economical as possible.”

