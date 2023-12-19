Promote Your Business
Jackson man in serious condition after being shot during fight

The Jackson Police Department said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim. When they...
The Jackson Police Department said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is fighting for his life after he was shot in broad daylight during a fight Tuesday.

It all began at 12:40 p.m. at a home on Raymond Road near Ellis Avenue.

The Jackson Police Department said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chief Joseph Wade said there was some type of altercation. Some individuals left and then returned to finish the fight, which led to a man being shot.

Wade would only identify the victim as a young man. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

