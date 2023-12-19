Jackson City Council votes to give Welty Library to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The building that used to house the Eudora Welty Library is being transferred to the state.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution transferring the property at 300 North State St., to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The library will be torn down to make way for a green space for the Two Mississippi Museums.

The move comes months after the Mississippi Legislature allocated $2 million in state funds to construct the green space.

Meanwhile, city leaders say they’re committed to finding a new home for the Welty, which has been located at the North State Street location for decades.

The measure passed on a 5-0-2 vote, with two members abstaining.

The library, which previously was the flagship branch for the Jackson/Hinds Library System, has been permanently closed for months due to structural issues.

The Richard Wright Library also is closed, after vandals destroyed the facility inside.

