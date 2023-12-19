‘I hardly know what to say’: Father talks about daughter’s life-saving gift

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - It’s going to be special Christmas for a Kentucky man and his family.

“I wasn’t sure how many more Christmases were going to be there, so this one’s pretty special,” said Stu Silberman.

Earlier this year, he was searching for a match for a kidney because his were failing.

“So I was just, I was a mess,” Silberman said.

It turns out, the perfect donor was already close to him.

Silberman was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease in 2013, WKYT reported.

In the spring, doctors urged him to find a living kidney donor. Without a new kidney, he faced dialysis.

In September, he had to have both kidneys removed.

Silberman said he knew time was of the essence, but that didn’t make it any easier.

“You don’t really feel like you should ask anyone,” he said. “It’s such a personal decision for a person to make.”

So he took to Facebook, hoping someone would feel “called” to help.

“During that process, I mean, it was so heartwarming seeing people come forward, reconnecting with old friends and making a lot of new friends along the way. There were people who came forward who I didn’t even know,” Silberman said.

As friends, colleagues, even strangers came forward, someone already in his corner spoke up. It was his daughter Traci Silberman Bass.

“When she first called us to tell us she wanted to do it, she said, ‘Now I won’t take no for an answer. Sorry,’” Silberman said.

After originally being deferred, an additional test in August led the Mayo Clinic to approve Bass as a donor match.

In November, Bass gave her dad the gift of life. The transplant was a success.

“You can’t put it into words. I am so grateful. And I hardly know what to say. My other two daughters just tease the heck out of her and say, ‘Now she’s the favorite daughter,’ you know,” Silberman said.

That teasing is sure to continue when the family gets together for Christmas, and Silberman wouldn’t have it any other way.

Visit the National Kidney Foundation for more information on becoming a donor.

