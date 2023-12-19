Hinds County Election Commission explains mistakes made on General Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commissioners are revealing more information about what caused numerous issues at the poll during the general election last month.

Hinds County Election Commissioners and a coalition of voter rights advocates sat down to get to the bottom of what caused thousands of Hinds County voters to encounter a lack of ballots at polling stations on November 7.

“So, are y’all getting 70% of the 1500 that usually turn out at New Hope, or are y’all getting 70% of the 3,000 people who are registered?” Executive Director of OneVoiceMS, Nsombi Lambright, said.

“It says the active registered voters. So we used that number. So it would be the 3000, not the 1500,” District 2 Election Commissioner RaToya McGee said.

According to the Secretary of States Office, each district must print at least 60% of its voting population worth of ballots. Hinds County Election Commissioners say they printed 70%.

So why did several Hinds County polling stations not have enough ballots? They claim a ballot printing and ordering error.

“The system is designed with a BP009 form, we used a BP008 form,” District 3 Commissioner Jermal Clark said. “I use Ms. Horton as an easier example. Where she needed a thousand ballots in Raymond 1, I needed 300 because I don’t have many voters in that precinct. So my 70% would have been roughly 300 ballots, and so I got Horton’s thousand, and she got my 300,” McGee said.

By the time they realized what happened, it was too late to quickly print additional ballots due to the printing company being out of state.

“Not saying that the problem wouldn’t have occurred, but if we could have called absolute right then and got 1500, we would have gotten it in 20 minutes and sent it out to Clinton where it needed to go. But we had to print off this one and at Zack’s office, and the printing is slower here,” Kidada Brown, District 1 Commissioner, said.

Commissioners told the group that now that they’ve identified the problem with the filing process, they don’t believe the ballots will be a problem again.

Ahead of elections in 2024, several commissioners would like to see additional training they didn’t receive when it came to printing ballots.

“There are 82 counties in Mississippi, there are 82 ways to do things, and there is no streamlining, no check and balance, no policy and procedure,” McGee said.

