Former Jackson employee given probation instead of prison time after wire fraud conviction

Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee who was facing prison time has instead been given 5 years of probation for a wire fraud conviction.

Keyshia Sanders, 47, the former Constituent Service Manager, was convicted of fraudulently getting grant money intended for artistic projects.

In federal court Tuesday, a judge gave Sanders probation and ordered her to pay $54,379 restitution.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Sanders was silent.

The scheme involved the use of fraudulent invoices that caused the grant’s fiscal agent to disburse funds to Sanders, a contradiction to the terms of the grant and Sander’s role as a city employee.

The grant was intended to invest in artists, artist collectives, and small arts organizations of color in Jackson.

In total, the fraudulent transactions caused by Sanders throughout the scheme totaled a loss of approximately $54,000.

