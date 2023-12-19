Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Rain this week.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be quite chilly the next couple of mornings with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s around sunrise.  Tuesday will only warm into the lower 50s, despite sunshine.  It will be closer to 60 Wednesday and will be in the 60s with sunshine for the rest of the workweek.  This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet.  Occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder.  Severe weather is unlikely.  Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.   The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset if 4:58pm.

