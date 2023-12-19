First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be quite chilly the next couple of mornings with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s around sunrise. Tuesday will only warm into the lower 50s, despite sunshine. It will be closer to 60 Wednesday and will be in the 60s with sunshine for the rest of the workweek. This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet. Occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset if 4:58pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.