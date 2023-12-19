First Alert Forecast: turning slightly warmer, soggy into the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A seasonably cool afternoon is on tap as temperatures top out generally in the middle 50s. While we will kick off the afternoon with full on sunshine, we are expecting to see more high-level clouds stream overhead as the day goes on. It will get pretty cold again heading into tonight with low temperatures just above freezing under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY: Southerly flow will start to return into Wednesday resulting in slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 50s to near 60-degrees with a mix of sun and clouds around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Above normal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week heading into the holiday weekend as rain chances also pick up. The chance for scattered showers will start to increase by late Friday into Saturday with moisture levels increasing across the region. An incoming frontal system out of the west will likely increase rain coverage by Sunday into Monday resulting in a soggy Christmas Day. While there is some uncertainty on timing, we may not see this system clear out until the middle of next week.

