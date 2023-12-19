Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Rain Coverage Ahead
Rain Coverage Ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cool, but quiet weather continues.  A gradual warming trend kicks in Wednesday after morning lows in the 30s, above freezing, we’ll see sunshine with highs around 60.  60s will continue from Thursday into Christmas along with morning lows in the 40s.  This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet.  While only a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder Christmas Eve and Day.  Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches likely.  Severe weather is unlikely at this point.  The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset if 4:59pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Man killed after attempting to intervene in a fight between 3 people at Jackson apartment complex
‘Esteemed’ band director at Jim Hill High School passes away
‘Esteemed’ band director at Jim Hill High School passes away
A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...
Lawsuit claims woman shot in head during incident with Capitol Police
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects

Latest News

Rain Coverage Ahead
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly warmer, soggier into the holiday weekend
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Near freezing out the door tomorrow.
Cold Mornings; Rainy Weekend
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast