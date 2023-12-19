First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cool, but quiet weather continues. A gradual warming trend kicks in Wednesday after morning lows in the 30s, above freezing, we’ll see sunshine with highs around 60. 60s will continue from Thursday into Christmas along with morning lows in the 40s. This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet. While only a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder Christmas Eve and Day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches likely. Severe weather is unlikely at this point. The average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset if 4:59pm.

