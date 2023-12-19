Cold Mornings; Rainy Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bundle up! Freezing temperatures with “feels like” numbers in the 20s are in store as you head out the door.

We will make our way to the low and middle 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies overhead. The overnight hours will bring another chance at freezing temperatures, but a few of you may stay above the freezing mark if clouds increase enough this evening. Regardless, it will still be cold out the door tomorrow and Thursday too! Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through the end of this week, with dry conditions through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon chances for rain will be back in the forecast. Multiple systems will move through our area over the holiday weekend, bringing plentiful opportunities for rain. We will see the potential for up to 2 inches of rain across central MS and a few thunderstorms from Friday night to Monday morning. At this time, severe weather is not expected but be prepared for a gloomy Christmas outlook!

