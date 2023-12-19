Coach Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State after 7 seasons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State is losing their football coach.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Alcorn said that they would like to thank Coach Fred McNair for his many years of dedication to the university.

“We worked diligently to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract which would have placed him in the top tier of the conference with both compensation, incentives and additional incentives for assistant coaches,” said Robert Raines, who is the interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Alcorn. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a mutual agreement.”

McNair led the Alcorn State Braves for seven seasons and coached the team to four SWAC East Division titles and a pair of SWAC Championships.

“The Alcorn State University family deeply appreciates Coach McNair for his exceptional leadership to the University’s student-athletes and his commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and community,” the statement reads.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.