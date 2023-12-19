Promote Your Business
Coach Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State after 7 seasons


In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Alcorn State football coach Fred McNair speaks to reporters after first being presented to fans and alumni as the new head football coach in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State is losing their football coach.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Alcorn said that they would like to thank Coach Fred McNair for his many years of dedication to the university.

“We worked diligently to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract which would have placed him in the top tier of the conference with both compensation, incentives and additional incentives for assistant coaches,” said Robert Raines, who is the interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Alcorn. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a mutual agreement.”

McNair led the Alcorn State Braves for seven seasons and coached the team to four SWAC East Division titles and a pair of SWAC Championships.

“The Alcorn State University family deeply appreciates Coach McNair for his exceptional leadership to the University’s student-athletes and his commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and community,” the statement reads.

