Chipotle to open in Pearl on Thursday(Chipotle)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Chipotle’s first location in Pearl is set to open on Thursday, December 21.

The restaurant is located at 5718 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the restaurant will feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

