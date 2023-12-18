RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Custom Roofing is helping us winterize our homes. Warren Watts shared tips on Studio 3.

1. **Inspect Heating Systems:** Schedule a professional inspection of your furnace or heat pump to ensure it’s in top working condition. Regular maintenance helps keep your home warm and energy-efficient.

2. **Seal Gaps and Cracks:** Check doors and windows for drafts, and seal any gaps or cracks. Weatherstripping and caulk are effective tools to keep the cold air out and the warmth in.

3. **Pipe Insulation:** Prevent frozen pipes by insulating exposed pipes, especially in unheated areas. This simple step can save you from potential plumbing issues during freezing temperatures.

4. **Clean Gutters:** Clear your gutters of debris to avoid ice dams. A clean gutter system ensures proper drainage, preventing water buildup that can lead to roof leaks.

