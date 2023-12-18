Promote Your Business
Rain on the Way This Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back to bitter cold mornings for the start of this week!

Temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s to kickstart the work week, with even colder conditions ahead tomorrow. We will start off Tuesday will many places in the 20s, and everyone seeing numbers below freezing. The afternoons won’t be too bad though with highs expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s today. Tomorrow will be the coolest day this week with afternoon temps in the low to mid 50s. Sunny skies will stick around all week!

All work week that is. We will see a warming trend throughout the week with air flowing in from the Gulf leading us to the mid and upper 60s by Friday. Friday afternoon will also start to reintroduce rain chances to the area that look to stick around for the holiday weekend. Yep, you’ll need to have the rain gear ready to go as you get ready to listen for reindeer on the roof. Widespread showers and a few storms look possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid and upper 60s throughout the holiday period.

