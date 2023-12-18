Operation Warmth

Promote Your Business
By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - America’s Best Roofing is sponsoring a donation drive for Shower Power. They are in need of coats, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, underwear, and clothing for adults.

