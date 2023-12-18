Promote Your Business
Man arrested for lying about child being kidnapped after vehicle stolen

(WTVG)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for lying about a kidnapping on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar on Medgar Evers Boulevard regarding an auto theft and a kidnapping involving a child.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the caller, Stedmon Tolliver, told officers that there was a child inside his vehicle that was stolen.

After investigators questioned Tolliver, he admitted to fabricating the kidnapping. JPD says his car was stolen, and officers are attempting to locate the vehicle.

Man arrested for lying about child being kidnapped after vehicle stolen
Man arrested for lying about child being kidnapped after vehicle stolen(Jackson Police Department)

Tolliver is booked in the Adult City Holding Facility for filing a false police report.

