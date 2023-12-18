Madison Co. school without water due to main break

MADISON CO, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of communications for Madison County schools confirms Ann Smith Elementary School is currently without running water.

Gene Wright says a water main break is causing issues not only for that particular school, but for other parts of Madison as well.

Wright says the break happened near Rice Road, and school officials are currently waiting to hear back from city leaders on how long it will take to fix.

Depending on what they hear back, Ann Smith Elementary students may be sent home early or the school will bring in pallets of water to mitigate the situation.

WLBT viewers have expressed concerns over students not being able to use the bathroom or wash their hands, but, according to Wright, the break happened just minutes before the publication of this article and is very much a developing situation.

3 On Your Side will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.