Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Madison Co. school without water due to main break

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of communications for Madison County schools confirms Ann Smith Elementary School is currently without running water.

Gene Wright says a water main break is causing issues not only for that particular school, but for other parts of Madison as well.

Wright says the break happened near Rice Road, and school officials are currently waiting to hear back from city leaders on how long it will take to fix.

Depending on what they hear back, Ann Smith Elementary students may be sent home early or the school will bring in pallets of water to mitigate the situation.

WLBT viewers have expressed concerns over students not being able to use the bathroom or wash their hands, but, according to Wright, the break happened just minutes before the publication of this article and is very much a developing situation.

3 On Your Side will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured after separate overnight shootings in Jackson
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
Man killed after attempting to intervene in a fight between 3 people at Jackson apartment complex
Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Local non-profits team up to host toy giveaway ahead of the holiday