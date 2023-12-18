Local non-profits team up to host toy giveaway ahead of the holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local organizations are teaming up to make sure children in your area have something to unwrap this Christmas.

A week before Christmas, The Better Men Society, Reset Jackson, and other organizations are making preparations for the holiday a little easier.

“We just try to make ourselves, you know, available by just teaming up with a lot of people to try to bring as many toys and as many coats that we possibly can to make one child happy,” B.M.S. President Christopher Cooper said.

Sunday, dozens of toys for babies, children, and teenagers were placed on display at Lil Lonnie Park in West Jackson.

Those in the area were able to grab one toy per child. Basketballs, dolls, bikes, and more were available.

Cooper says it’s important his organization and others step up to help the community — especially during the holiday season.

“It’s just hard for certain parents because a lot of parents are not working. And even if they are working, they are working check to check,” Copper said.

“It helps them save some money. They don’t got to worry about buying kids stuff for Christmas because they can get something here,” 13-year-old Jayden Green said.

“Some of them cost like $100 or $1,000. That’s a lot for people,” 7-year-old Kaylie Davis said.

While children picked out toys, families had a chance to talk to community groups about future events, mentoring, and giving back.

“Let’s go beyond the toys. Some children don’t even look at the toys. They look at the coats because they are cold out here. And I had, you know, one last year that touched my heart when he just hung his head in his chest, just because he had a coat on his back. That work keeps me going and pushing me,” Cooper said.

The organizations will be holding another giveaway in Canton on Christmas Eve. The event will be at The Elks Lounge between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

