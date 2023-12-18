Promote Your Business
JPS violinist plays ‘Let It Snow’ for Studio 3

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A student violinist joined Studio 3 and played “Let It Snow” and shared more information about the Jackson Public Schools APAC programs.

