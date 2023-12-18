JPS violinist plays ‘Let It Snow’ for Studio 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A student violinist joined Studio 3 and played “Let It Snow” and shared more information about the Jackson Public Schools APAC programs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.