Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones set to retire at end of month

Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones is stepping down on December 31.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kenny Wayne Jones couldn’t help but smile as he walked away from the podium.

The longtime public servant and Hinds County administrator had just tendered his resignation to the board of supervisors.

On Monday, Jones announced his retirement from public service, effective December 31.

“I would like to express my sincerest appreciation to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for your steadfast leadership over the last year years,” he said. “We have accomplished some monumental, great things.”

Accomplishments include helping implement new software to streamline the county’s financial system and leading the county after hackers shut down the county’s computer system for weeks.

His resignation caps a nearly three-decades-long career in public service, that includes time as a member of the Canton Board of Aldermen, a Mississippi state senator, and chief executive officer of Canton Municipal Utilities.

He became administrator in 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones also thanked his staff, as well as the residents of Hinds and Madison County for their support through the years.

Jones was not sure who would replace him. He says he would be available to assist with any transition.

