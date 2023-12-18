Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman was killed while sleeping and another man was injured during a shootout at the Emerald Pines apartment complex on Sunday.

Sergeant Jason DuCré with Gulfport police says the shooting happened around 7:26 p.m. when a group of individuals were standing outside the apartment complex. DuCré says another unknown person with a rifle began shooting at them. The group then began firing back at the first shooter.

One of the bullets traveled into the apartment complex and struck a woman while she was sleeping. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says that woman was 24-year-old Donna Perkins from Gulfport.

Perkins was transported to Memorial Hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Another person was also injured. Police say one of the men standing outside was shot three times by the suspect with a rifle. The victim is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the have identified one person of interest, and they expect to arrest several more as the investigation continues.

Gulfport Police say the Harrison County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit assisted with searching the scene.

Switzer says Perkins’ autopsy will be performed Tuesday at the crime lab in Biloxi.

