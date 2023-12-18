First Alert Forecast: freezing mornings early this week; warmer, wetter by the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We’re kicking off the new week with cool and bright conditions. High temperatures this afternoon will run close to normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. After sunset, temperatures will quickly drop with a clear sky overhead. We are expecting to see a freeze occur overnight as lows bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure to bundle up getting out the door tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler for Tuesday as reinforcing cooler air moves in across the area. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the lower to middle 50s, which is a bit below normal for this time of year. We will tumble back to the 30s tomorrow night with potential for areas of frost.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Southerly flow will result in a gradual warm up as the week goes on. We should see temperatures peak in the lower to middle 60s heading into the holiday weekend as rain chances also emerge. Moisture looks to increase ahead of a slow-moving frontal system out of the west this weekend. This will lead to rainy periods starting Saturday and continuing through Christmas Day. As of now, this system is expected to clear out by next Monday night into next Tuesday.

