‘Esteemed’ band director at Jim Hill High School passes away

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band director of Jim Hill High School has passed away.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon by Jackson Public Schools.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear Chris Little, who served as the esteemed band director at Jim Hill High School. Mr. Little left an indelible mark on countless lives through his passion for music,” the school district said.

According to JPS, Little was a former member of the JSU Sonic Boom Marching Band who “consistently inspired his students to achieve their best, demanding nothing short of excellence.”

“His impact will endure through the numerous individuals he influenced within the Jackson Public Schools community and throughout the city of Jackson,” the statement from JPS concluded.

Grief counselors are available at Jim Hill High School.

