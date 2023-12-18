Promote Your Business
Crews respond to overnight fire at vacant elementary school

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire at a vacant school in south Jackson.

A fire broke out at Woodville Heights Elementary School on McDowell Road Extension around 5 a.m.

The school has been vacant since 2018.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

