Crews respond to overnight fire at vacant elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire at a vacant school in south Jackson.

A fire broke out at Woodville Heights Elementary School on McDowell Road Extension around 5 a.m.

The school has been vacant since 2018.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.