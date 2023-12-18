Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grizzly near-fatal car crash

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some of the photos contained in this article are sensitive and graphic in nature.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is thankful to be alive this holiday season after a U.S. Army recruiter’s quick thinking saved his life following a catastrophic car crash.

When 22-year-old Colton Rogers flipped his car on a highway guardrail, he feared he wouldn’t make it.

“I was dangling from the seatbelt with all my body weight held up by the seatbelt, trying to reach for my pocketknife to cut myself loose,” Rogers said.

Thankfully, Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard drove up to the crash scene just after it happened and immediately jumped into action.

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard just after applying a proper tourniquet to Colton Rogers’ injury. (Jonathan Holloway | U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion -)

“I was headed to a farewell luncheon and awards ceremony for our recruiting company when I saw the accident,” Engard said. “He was clearly in shock and unaware of what was happening; no aid was on scene, and I knew I needed to act fast.”

Engard quickly noticed large metal shards had severed Rogers’ left leg from the knee down. He said he relied on his combat training to remain calm and prioritize preventing the loss of life.

“When I saw him [Engard], I knew I had a chance to stay alive,” Rogers said. “I was bleeding out pretty bad, but I wasn’t going to give up. All I could hear other people saying were, ‘Oh my God, how are we going to get him out?’”

Engard added, “Once I managed to pull him from the vehicle and he gained consciousness, the screaming and panicking really started to set in…. He was in pain and scared.

“I immediately went into ‘Soldier mode,’ talking him through the situation, treating his injury and telling him to put his mind in another place but don’t fall asleep because he was in shock.”

Without proper medical resources, Engard used his belt as a makeshift tourniquet to slow the massive blood loss from Rodger’s severed leg. He then called 911 himself.

“I was shocked to realize that no bystander near the accident had attempted to contact emergency services,” he explained

Engard maintained phone contact with the 911 operator and gave directions until the paramedics arrived. However, he felt his job was still incomplete.

“The paramedics arrived and saw his [Rogers] injury and seemed to be just as stunned…threw me a pair of scissors and asked that I cut off his jeans,” Engard said.

He even demanded paramedics immediately drive Rogers to the hospital instead of waiting for the helicopter transport as initially planned.

“I asked how long the helicopter transport would take to arrive and was told 40 minutes,” Engard said. “I knew that wasn’t enough time and urged them, really insisting, they drive him to the hospital right in that moment.”

Rogers believes Engard’s leadership skills and quick thinking made the difference between life and death.

“He took charge, did everything right…. He saved my life, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Rogers said. “He was the one calm through the whole situation. He took care of me.”

Mississippi-native Colton Rogers shows his life-threatening injury resulting from a tragic car accident where U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard used his Combat Life Saver Training to mitigate massive blood loss. (Jonathan Holloway | U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion -)

Altogether, Rogers lost four pints of blood and was on life support for three days and Anderson Regional Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit (CCU) in Meridian, Miss.

Kisha Beach, Rogers’ mother, said she has her own reasons to praise Engard for saving her son.

“I spoke with Engard on the phone and had to fight back my words because everything in me screamed, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’” Beach said. “I saw the photos of others just standing, staring, on their phone taking photos, but not him…many of God’s people were there, but he [Engard] let God’s-work flow through him and saved the life of my only son.”

Rogers is experiencing a speedy recovery and reaching a point of normalcy post-accident.

“I am in good spirits, and recovery has been a piece of cake,” Rogers said. “I was released a week early from physical rehabilitation because I could perform ahead of schedule.”

Rogers, his mother and Engard are planning a holiday dinner to mark the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

