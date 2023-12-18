Archie alleges former election commissioner violating terms of house arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An outgoing Hinds County supervisor is lodging new allegations against a former election commissioner convicted of embezzlement, as well as the man who defeated him in his bid for a second term.

On Monday, District 2 Supervisor David Archie called out former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson for violating the terms of her house arrest agreement.

He also spoke out against Anthony Smith, the retired businessman who unseated Archie in the Democratic Primary, saying Smith is planning to hire Johnson as a special projects coordinator.

Archie, meanwhile, is facing new allegations himself, with Johnson filing a harassment and stalking complaint against the supervisor with Capitol Police.

He had not seen the complaint as of Monday morning but denied it “110 percent.”

“Tell her to file charges. Stalking is a real deal, right? Don’t make anybody believe something is going on. If something is going on, step it up to the plate. Make it happen,” he said. “I urge her to file charges if she feels like I’m stalking her.”

Johnson has been under house arrest since January after she pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement by a public official in connection with a COVID-19 grant embezzlement scheme while on the Hinds County Election Commission.

She was sentenced to five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections “Intensive Supervision Program,” which bans participants from going to certain locations, like liquor stores, bars, nightclubs, and casinos.

Archie says Johnson is consistently violating the terms of that agreement and has run into her at several nightclubs.

“She’s running around here like a cowgirl and running into different places the way that she wants to... dance halls, places that serve alcohol...,” Archie said. “I’ve seen her there. Many people in this city and this county have seen her there... I want to know if she’s reporting all of these things when she takes off, and whether or not she’s wearing an ankle bracelet.”

Archie would not say what establishments Johnson had been in, and that reporters should do their homework in finding out.

“Perhaps we will share some video and some pictures of her in these places,” he said. “If you perhaps go to her own Facebook page, you could... find places that she has stated she has gone in violation.”

A quick review of Johnson’s Facebook page shows no photos of her attending nightclubs. However, she has posted photos of what appears to be her attending church, get-out-the-vote events, and other political events, which are allowed under the ISP program.

According to Mississippi state statute, individuals in the program are essentially under a severe form of house arrest.

Individuals in the ISP program must remain in their homes or on their properties at all times during the hours designated by the correctional field officer.

Participants may leave their properties for court or MDOC-approved employment, medical procedures, educational purposes, or community service.

Participants also must submit to an electronic monitoring device during the length of the sentence.

Archie also levied concerns against the supervisor-elect, saying he plans to hire Johnson as a special projects coordinator once he takes office.

Smith, a retired businessman, defeated Archie in his bid for a second term by a roughly 2-1 margin. Smith is expected to be sworn in on January 1.

Archie backs up that claim, saying Johnson was seen sitting with Smith at a new supervisor orientation recently at the Flowood Sheraton Hotel.

“How is it that you are participating in Hinds County government, and you have not even been on your probation period a year?” he asked. “She has five years of intensive supervised probation.”

This photo allegedly shows Supervisor-Elect and former Hinds Co. Election Commissioner Toni Johnson at a new supervisor orientation. (Special to WLBT)

Smith told WLBT last week that he was not considering Johnson for a position. On Monday, he backtracked on that statement, saying Johnson, who worked on Smith’s campaign, was one of several candidates currently being vetted by his legal team.

“Until my legal counsel advises me, I’m not going to hire anyone,” he said. “I’m going to do the best job for Hinds County by putting the best people in place.”

Smith says he will have three special projects coordinators and is planning to open a second office in Bolton.

The supervisor-elect also questions why Archie was attending the new supervisor orientation because he was defeated for another term. “David had three people there with him and he doesn’t have the job,” he said. “He’s an embarrassment to the county.”

Johnson could not be reached for comment. Capitol Police would not release the complaint without an open records request.

Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this report.

