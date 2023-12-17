USPS announces pre-Christmas delivery deadline dates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is coming up soon and so is the deadline to make sure your gifts sent through the United States Postal Service make it in time for Christmas morning.

By Sunday, two of the listed deadline dates below will have passed, but you still have a few options to ensure your package gets to its destination.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

“The deadlines are there for a reason,” said USPS Spokesperson for Alabama and Mississippi, Debra Fetterly.

Fetterly says the amount of mail being sent this year is up 15%, but with the help of additional resources, the high volume of packages isn’t slowing down workers from getting the job done.

“We had a lot of job fairs throughout the year, particularly in the Jackson area,” said Fetterly. “So, we didn’t have to hire that many seasonal employees because we have full-time employees, you know, throughout the year. So we’re in very good shape.”

Since this is the busiest time of year for the postal service, Fetterly asks that you be mindful of areas around your house where packages could be delivered.

“If they can leave on the porch light, and make sure their driveway is clear of any toys,” she said. “Because this time of year in particular, you know, we’re hustling to get the packages delivered. And it’s a safety hazard. If the light is off.”

As Fetterly said, those deadlines are set by USPS for a reason, but if you send mail a day after the deadline, there still could be a chance it makes it where it needs to go on time.

