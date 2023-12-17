Two dead, two injured after separate overnight shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead and two are injured after a drive-by shooting and a shooting at a hospital occurred overnight in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, 25-year-old Elisha Bridges was shot and killed “early Sunday morning” after a verbal confrontation in the parking lot of Merit Health in the capital city.

The suspect, Jaylein Wallace, fled the scene and is still at large. JPD has determined that the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaylein Wallace, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).

JPD also responded to a drive-by shooting.

According to Jackson Police, the incident occurred just after midnight.

DeAsia Bracey was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle that was struck multiple times at the location. Two other passengers in the car were also wounded and taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Jackson Police says the suspects were driving a red Hyundai Sonata that crashed at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and St. Charles Street shortly after the shooting. They fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and information from this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

