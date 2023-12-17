One dead, three injured following accident on Hwy 49 in Stone County

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.

According to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry, three people were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. One fatality was reported on the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed but are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

