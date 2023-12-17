Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One dead, three injured following accident on Hwy 49 in Stone County

At least one person is dead following a serious accident Saturday on Highway 49 near...
At least one person is dead following a serious accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.

According to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry, three people were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. One fatality was reported on the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed but are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Anna Stone, 21
Oxford woman arrested after allegedly hitting person with broken bottle
Clinton man found guilty of hiring hitman to kill person

Latest News

Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local...
Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in...
Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery holds Annual Wreaths across America
Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House