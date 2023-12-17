First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bit on the breezy, foggy, and misty side this morning as a cold front and low-pressure system continues moving farther away from us. As this system pushes to the east, expect the sky to clear up and cooler, drier air to build in today. Ultimately, we will have a very pleasant Sunday.

Colder air filters in tonight, under a clear sky, allowing the temperature to drop into the 30′s. Some of you will see frost late tonight and Monday morning. Chilly weather continues into the work week, with a secondary front coming into play on Tuesday. Expect another round of freezing temperatures Tuesday night, combined with some brisk north winds. Some feels-like temperatures will drop into the teens.

Another chance for measurable rain coming our way next weekend as the sub-tropical jet will ridge in over the deep south. No severe weather is expected at this time. Even the amount of rainfall is questionable with the current model runs. But there is extremely high confidence in us NOT seeing a white Christmas. In fact, above normal temperatures are expected next weekend and Christmas Day.

