First Alert Forecast: Cold and frosty mornings ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Skies will continue to clear up this evening, allowing for temperatures to fall into the low 40s and upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible waking up Monday morning but temperatures should stay above freezing.

Monday: This week will be off to a chilly start again with temperatures in the upper 30s. A few high clouds will stick around throughout the day, however mostly sunny skies will prevail. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is average for this time of year. Temperatures will begin to fall into the 40s. Overnight, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Because there will be a slight breeze, wind chills could be as low as the upper teens.

Extended forecast: Much colder mornings are ahead this week with frost and light freeze possible. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 30s throughout this week but will warm up quickly by the middle of the morning. Highs this week will be close to average in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will stay dry until we head into this weekend. A few light showers may be possible Friday night and into Saturday but the chance for more widespread showers will come Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will stick around for Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day however severe weather doesn’t look likely at this time.

