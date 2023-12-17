Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say set a bed on fire while her ex-boyfriend and his family were asleep in it.

On March 1, officers reported to a private residence on Sunnyslope Drive.

The victim informed the police that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend set their bed on fire while they all were asleep in it, including their child.

Police say that the victim heard a lighter clicking outside of the bedroom before falling asleep but didn’t think anything of it.

According to MPD, Derrica Wiggins, 19, set the bed comforter on fire with a burned piece of paper as the ex-boyfriend and his family slept.

Wiggins was later confronted by her ex as well as his current girlfriend.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing charges of reckless burning and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured after separate overnight shootings in Jackson
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
Man killed after attempting to intervene in a fight between 3 people at Jackson apartment complex
Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Four portable classrooms damaged after two fires at vacant elementary school
Local non-profits team up to host toy giveaway ahead of the holiday
Local non-profits team up to host toy giveaway ahead of the holiday