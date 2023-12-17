BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County

PICKENS, Miss. (WLBT) - The closure of the BankPlus in Pickens, Mississippi, has been reversed following a complaint made by Congressman Bennie Thompson to federal officials.

Friday, Thompson sent the complaint to the Department of Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, stating that the closure would leave Pickens without a bank in town.

The bank was set to close this month. Pickens Mayor Paulette Moore also played a role in the reversal.

“The departure of BankPlus places roughly 40% of citizens in Pickens with nowhere to make their financial transactions. Pickens has no public transportation, a large elderly population, and citizens on fixed incomes. The closure of this bank is yet another hardship for this community. BankPlus made a promise to enrich lives and help underserved communities but has decided to do the opposite of what they promised,” said Paulette Moore, Mayor of Pickens in a statement from Thompson. “BankPlus leaving places a hardship for the town of Pickens,” the mayor continued. “There is not much in Pickens, and with the bank closing, it will be hard for the town to maintain a strong economic base. I am completely against the departure of BankPlus and have asked them to stay.”

Sunday morning, Congressman Thompson confirmed with 3 On Your Side that the ruling to close the BankPlus has been reversed.

“Upon reconsideration, they will keep the branch open. The citizens of Pickens are very happy. Mayor Moore was a great partner in this effort,” Rep. Thompson said.

Thompson cited BankPlus receiving $346,000,000 in federal grants, and low-cost debt, specifically to reinvest in high-poverty communities. He also cited the bank’s $7,000,000,000 in assets and said the closure of the bank would not impact its financial viability.

